Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan film refuses to die, earns this amount till date

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which is into its sixth week now continues to do well at the box office across the country. The movie that was released on December 22 has garnered Rs 333.58 crore till now. As per noted trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 206.04 crore till week 1, Rs 85.51 crore (week 2), Rs 27.31 (week 3), Rs 10.89 crore (week 4). Last Saturday and Sunday, the movie went on to earn Rs 3.83 crore. In a separate tweet, Adarsh also said that the film has shown upward trend on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the absence of any major releases last weekend, the movie earned Rs 79 lakhs (Friday), Rs 1.20 crore (Saturday) and Rs 1.84 crore (Sunday), he added.

As many as five films released last Friday. The films that were released last Friday include Kashmir Daily, Medal, My Birthday Song, Nirdosh and Vodka Diaries. All five films failed to generate any interest among the masses and could not give a positive start. However, Vodka Diaries did a fair job among the five films earning Rs 25,00,000, according to boxofficeindia.com. Nirdosh and My Birthday Song was managed to earn more than a lakh, earning Rs 10,00,00 and just Rs 3,00,000 respectively. Other films like Medal and Kashmir Daily had the poorest start among five releases earning Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Other small budget films 1921, Mukkabaaz and Kaalakandi, that were released a week earlier also failed to make a mark at the box office. Even as 1921 earned Rs 11,65,00,000 (approximate) by last Friday, other films Mukkabaaz and Kaalakandi, earned Rs 7,15,00,000 (approximate) and 4,60,00,000 (approximate)the same day.

Earlier Tiger Zinda Hai, became Salman Khan’s third film to cross Rs 300 crore mark. Earlier, his film like Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned a lifetime collection of Rs 320.32 crore, while Sultan earned Rs 300.45 crore. The film is a sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. It has done better than its prequel in every way, be it reviews or box office collections.