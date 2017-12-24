Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: In foreign markets, Salman Khan does roaring business, sets BO on fire

Such a massive earning was expected as the prequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger also earned big with the opening-day earnings reaching Rs 32.92 crore.

After a shambolic performance at the box office with Tubelight, Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s hopes of better days were stuck with Tiger Zinda Hai. And with a mammoth opening day, Salman Khan has proved that he is the king of box office. And it is not just the Indian audiences that love Salman Khan’s charisma in Tiger Zinda Hai, actually, people overseas are also going gaga over the movie. Tiger Zinda Hai released this Friday and it was welcomed with rave response from the public. The morning show of the movie recorded a mammoth 80 per cent occupancy rate. Even the critics gave decent reviews to the Salman Khan starrer and loved the VFX in the film. In fact, very surprisingly, a number of reviewers who have given Salman films poor ratings, this time gave quite perky reviews and match ratings.

In the United Kingdom, on Friday, the movie minted £153,167 and on Saturday the movie earned £162,330. In just two days in the United Kingdom, the movie earned a total money of £315,497. This translates to Rs 2.70 crore. In ‘Down-Under’ Australia, Tiger Zinda Hai has earned A$ 204,906 on Friday. On Saturday, the movie fetched A$ 191,476. This, in total, makes the earning from Australia in two days reach A$ 396,382 or Rs 1.96 crore. Even the movie has earned big in the neighbouring country of New Zealand. In NZ, Tiger Zinda Hai has earned NZ$ 89,935 on Friday. On Saturday, the movie earned NZ$ 88,284 making the earnings of two days reach NZ$ 178,219 or Rs 80.12 lakhs.

In the Indian market, on opening day, the film earned a whopping Rs 34.10 crore on the first day, setting a record-breaking opening in Bollywood. Tiger Zinda Hai was highest ever opening-day earing for Katrina Kaif and the movie even earned the position of sixth highest ever opening day earning in Bollywood. On day two, Rs 35.30 crore this makes the tally for both the day’s earning reach Rs 69.40 crore. This means that Rs 100 crore mark is not that far away for Tiger Zinda Hai – in the opening weekend itself.

Such a massive earning was expected as the prequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger also earned big with the opening-day earnings reaching Rs 32.92 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai released on Friday on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India. The movie is also touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp. Taran Adarsh’s one-word review is going viral on the internet. Taran Adarsh in his review has rated Salman’s movie as ‘B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R’. In terms of rating, Taran Adarsh has given 4.5 stars to Tiger Zinda Hai. According to Taran Adarsh, packed morning shows greeted Tiger Zinda Hai and box office is on fire.