Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan creates another big record by mauling Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest blockbuster movie Tiger Zinda Hai now created one more record. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has beaten the Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and emerged as the highest overseas grosser of 2017. TZH has earned USD 15.15 million [Rs. 97 cr], while Raees had garnered USD 13.5 million [Rs. 86.02 cr] at the overseas box office, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. Tiger Zinda Hai is set to enter Rs 300 crore club. The Salman movie has already earned Rs 272.79 cr in India. “#TigerZindaHai commences New Year with a POWER-PACKED PUNCH… Now eyeing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Sultan… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr. Total: ₹ 272.79 cr. India biz. #TZH,” famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here are Top 5 Overseas Grossers of 2017:-

Tiger Zinda Hai – USD 15.15 million [Rs. 97 cr]

Raees – USD 13.5 million [Rs. 86.02 cr]

Jab Harry Met Sejal – USD 10 million [Rs. 63.71 cr]

Golmaal Again – USD 7.35 million [Rs. 46.83 cr]

Tubelight – USD 7 million [Rs. 44.60 cr]

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has bounced back at the box office with Tiger Zinda Hai. TZH has created a record of fastest Rs 150 crore. Also, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross Rs 100 cr mark.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah. Salman Khan seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.