Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 9: Salman Khan starrer witnesses breakout earnings; bags this big amount

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 9: After witnessing a minor slump in its collection on Friday, the Saturday collection of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has gone up once again. The film by the end of the first-week had already entered the coveted club of Rs 200 and is now eyeing on another landmark – club of Rs 300 cr. If Salman Khan’s popularity is anything to go by in terms of film’s success, this should also happen in quick time. Tiger Zinda Hai is a complete family entertainer and audiences thronged the theatres in huge numbers leading to the humongous box office collection. The good word of mouth verdict was, of course, another reason to boost the huge success of the film. Within the first week of the film’s release, it toppled Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again’s record and has become the second highest grosser of 2017, only after blockbuster Baahubali 2. The film on the 9th day has collected Rs 14.50 cr at the box office. The film has now netted Rs 232.52 cr approximately which is almost same to the collection of Salman’s other thriller, Kick. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeting about the success wrote, ”#TigerZindaHai is UNSTOPPABLE… Expected to cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr. Total: ₹ 232.52 cr. India biz. #TZH” It is also being speculated that the film will surpass Rs 250 cr today.

Not only in the domestic market, Tiger Zinda Hai is receiving love galore across the globe. Tiger Zinda Hai crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office within days and is on course to also enter the global Rs 300 cr club too very soon. With the reprise of the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hit the silver screen again with phenomenal results! TZH has been doing marvelously well having recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of Bollywood by earning Rs 45.53 crore net on day three. It’s a unique record in Bollywood! It is also Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross the Rs 100 cr mark. A number of other records have been scripted by Tiger Zinda Hai. And this comes just when most people thought that Salman Khan has lost his charm, yet he came back with a bang and proved that he is here to stay.

Salman Khan’s next big project is Bharat. It is expected to hit cinemas in Eid 2019.