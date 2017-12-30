Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 8: Salman Khan Katrina Kaif starrer earns Rs 217.60 cr

After a massive week 1 collection, TZH enters the second week with Rs 11.56 crore.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has completed a week in the theatres and since the day of its release has maintained double-digit strike rate. For the audience that craves entertainment, Bhai’s film has certainly provided a wholesome and complete package and now there is no stopping the footfalls! After a massive week 1 collection, TZH enters the second week with Rs 11.56 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeting about the collection of the film said, ”#TigerZindaHai maintains a STRONG TREND… Now chasing the score set by #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]… Biz expected to jump again on Sat [today], Sun and Mon [1 Jan]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 217.60 cr. India biz. ” By the end of the first week the film has entered the coveted Rs 200 cr club. The box office collection shows how crazy Salman fans are who have left no stones unturned to welcome his movie at the theaters with great pomp and show.

The film has become the second highest Bollywood grosser of 2017 and has gone past the lifetime number of Judwaa 2 which collected Rs. 138.61 cr, Raees with a collection of Rs. 137.51 cr and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha with Rs. 134.25 cr as the lifetime collection. Its Friday collection helped it cruise past Golmaal Again’s lifetime collection which stands at Rs. 205.70 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai’s collection so far:

Friday- Rs 34.10 cr

Saturday- Rs 35.30 cr

Sunday- Rs 45.53 cr

Monday- Rs 36.54 cr

Tuesday- Rs 21.60 cr

Wednesday- Rs 17.55 cr

Thursday- Rs 15.42 cr

Friday-XXXXXX

Not only in the domestic market, Tiger Zinda Hai is receiving love galore across the globe. Tiger Zinda Hai crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is assumed to have achieved this milestone in the domestic market too. With the reprise of the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hit the silver screen again with phenomenal results! TZH has been doing marvelously well having recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of Bollywood by earning Rs 45.53 crore net on day three. It’s a unique record in Bollywood! It is also Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross the Rs 100 cr mark. A number of other records have been scripted by Tiger Zinda Hai. And this comes just when most people thought that Salman Khan has lost his charm, yet he came back with a bang and proved that he is here to stay. Salman seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.