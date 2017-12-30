Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 8: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer continues to enthrall fans worldwide, earns this much

With the reprise of the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hit the silver screen again with phenomenal results!

Salman Khan Katrina Kaif starrer film Tiger Zinda Hai has becomes this year’s second highest grosser and stands just next to the blockbuster Baahubali 2. With the reprise of the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hit the silver screen again with phenomenal results! By the end of the first week the film has entered the coveted Rs 200 cr club and has toppled Ajay Devgn starrer The Indian box office collection shows how crazy Salman fans who have left no stones unturned to welcome his movie at the theaters with great pomp and show. It won’t be an exaggeration of fact to say that Salman has a man equally entralling fan following worldwide. Not only is the action thriller witnessing a massive response in the Indian market but you will be surprised to know that the foreign audience is just loving the film. As per the day 8 overseas box office collection, in the Australian box office the film has earned $19,834 which is equivalent to Rs 12.66 lakh in the Indian currency. In the New Zealand box office, Tiger Zinda Hai earned $27,344 which is equivalent to Rs 17.46 lakh in the Indian rupee.

In the foreign market, Tiger Zinda Hai had released a day earlier to positive responses from both critics and cine-goers. The film was released across 1100 screens overseas. As per the latest overseas box office collection on day 7, TZH has collected $28,238 in Australian box office which is equivalent to Rs 18 lakh. In the New Zealand box office the film had earned $26,309 which is equivalent to Rs 16.85 lakh. On day 6, in Australia, the film had collected $38,383 which is equivalent to Rs. 24.61 lakh whereas in the New Zealand box office it has made $37,927 which is equivalent to Rs. 24.32 lakh. At the end of day 5, Tiger Zinda Hai collection in the United Kingdom was £315,497 which is equivalent to Rs 2.70 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office days ago and is assumed to have achieved this milestones in the domestic market too, but the figures are yet to be released. Making the most of the success of the first instalment, the movie is witnessing an overwhelming response at the box office and is expected to continue the pace for over a week from now too. With no major box office threat in the upcoming week. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set for more records.