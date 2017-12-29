Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 7: Salman Khan woos fans worldwide, makes this powerful an impression at BO

he action thriller is witnessing a massive response in the Indian market and you will be surprised to know that the foreign audience is just loving the film.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan mania is a raging affair not only in India but overseas as well. With the reprise of the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hit the silver screen again with phenomenal results! The action thriller is witnessing a massive response in the Indian market and you will be surprised to know that the foreign audience is just loving the film. Making the most of the success of the first instalment, the movie is witnessing an overwhelming response at the box office and is expected to continue the pace for over a week from now too. Tiger Zinda Hai overseas box office collection is here to speak for teh huge number of Bhai’s fans, not just in India but across the world. In the foreign market, Tiger Zinda Hai had released a day earlier to positive responses from both critics and cine-goers. The film was released across 1100 screens overseas. As per the latest overseas box office collection on day 7, TZH has collected 28,238 USD in Australian box office which is equivalent to Rs 18 lakh. In the New Zealand box office the film had earned 26,309 USD which is equivalent to Rs 16.85 lakh.

On day 6, in Australia, the film had collected 38,383 USD which is equivalent to Rs. 24.61 lakh whereas in the New Zealand box office it has made 37,927 USD which is equivalent to Rs. 24.32 lakh. At the end of day 5, Tiger Zinda Hai collection in the United Kingdom was £315,497 which is equivalent to Rs 2.70 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office days ago and is assumed to have achieved this milestones in the domestic market too, but the figures are yet to be released.