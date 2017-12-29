Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 7: Salman Khan starrer to deal Golmaal Again a death blow

Tiger Zinda Hai presently stands at Rs 190.62 cr after six days and with its performance remaining top notch it is all set to surpass the BO collection of Ajay Devgn’s splendid movie Golmaal Again.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 7: The year 2017 is ending on a very good note for Bollywood as Tiger Zinda Hai, which stars Salman Khan, is all set to enter the coveted Rs 200 cr club. Tiger Zinda Hai presently stands at Rs 190.62 cr after six days and with its performance remaining top notch it is all set to surpass the BO collection of Ajay Devgn’s splendid movie Golmaal Again. Golmaal has collected a total of Rs 205. 72 cr and is the year’s second highest grosser (till now), but TZH is going for the kill and is going to deal the death blow on day 7 to take over the No. 2 spot. Golmaal Again was the second film in 2017 to enter the Rs 200 cr club after Baahubali 2 whose collection is a whopping Rs 511 cr. However, TZH has been doing marvellously well having recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of Bollywood by earning Rs 45.53 crore net on day three. It’s a unique record in Bollywood! It is also Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross the Rs 100 cr mark. A number of other records have been scripted by Tiger Zinda Hai.

And this comes just when most people thought that Salman Khan has lost his charm, yet he came back with a bang and proved that he is here to stay. Salman seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah. The extended weekend has proved to be rather good for the Salman starrer and since there is no major film releasing until Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakandi on January 12 and Pad Man on January 26, TZH has enough time to reign over the box office.