Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 7: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer beats Golmaal Again, earns Rs 206.04 cr

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 7: It’s a double celebration for Salman Khan and his fans as the actor’s film Tiger Zinda Hai has not only entered the coveted Rs 200 cr club but has also become this year’s second highest grosser after Baahubali: The Conclusion. TZH has become the third Indian film of 2017 to enter the Rs 200 cr club after Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again. With the box office collection doing so well it is evident that Salman Bhai has successfully retained his followership after critics went skeptic about it. The film on the 7th day collected Rs 15.42 cr. Taran Adarsh tweeting about the film wrote, ” And #TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY… #TigerZindaHai is on ????????????… Emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER… Now eyes ₹ 300 cr Club… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: ₹ 206.04 cr. India biz.”

Talking about the film’s success, Salman Khan had earlier in statement said, “I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew given we had to pull off some incredible action sequences sometimes in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold and the love that the movie is getting right now only validates the effort that everyone had put in to make Tiger Zinda Hai a really good entertainer,” reported the Indian Express.

The film had already grabbed its position among Rs 100-crore club in just in three days of its release. The best part of TZH collections is the fact that movie reviewers have praised the film and thereafter, it is receiving outstanding word of mouth boost to power it further. Looks like Bhai’s magic has cast its spell over the audience! And this is certainly visible as the film is expected to do a phenomenal job on the silver screen well into the coming days too!