Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 6 overseas: Salman Khan flying high overseas, movie earns this massive sum

With the reprise of the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hit the silver screen again with amazing results! The action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections have been skyrocketing in Indian markets and the same has come to pass overseas too. Making most of the success of the first instalment and of course Salman Khan’s huge fan base, the movie is witnessing some overwhelming response at the box office and is expected to continue the pace for over a week from now too. Just as we are aware of Salman Bhai’s huge following in India, Salman mania in the rest of the world is also the same. Don’t believe? Well, the overseas box office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai is here to speak for itself. The film was released on 1100 screens in the overseas market. According to the latest reports, the movie which was released in 10 screens in Australia has collected Rs 38,383 USD which is equivalent to Rs. 24.61 lacs whereas in the New Zealand box office where it was released in 18 screens, it has made 37,927 USD which is equivalent to Rs. 24.32 lacs. This speaks for Bhai’s overseas fan following as well!

At the end of day 5, Tiger Zinda Hai collection in the United Kingdom was £315,497 which is equivalent to Rs 2.70 crore. The box office numbers of Australia were also amazing where the movie collected an amount of A$396,382 which is equivalent to Rs 1.96 crore. In New Zealand, the movie went on to collect NZ$178,219 which is equivalent to Rs 80.12 lakh in Indian currency. The USA figures were pegged at $966,160 while the figures from Canada had an amount of C$219,752, which means the total of North America figures is $1,185,912 or Rs 7.59 crore in India.

Tiger Zinda Hai now has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is soon expected to achieve new milestones in the global market. As far as the Indian market is concerned, the film as so far garnered Rs 173.07 cr and is expected to cross the Rs 200 cr mark today. The collection is such that people are already comparing its trend to blockbuster film Baahubali 2’s collection. Needless to say, the film will soon surpass the collection of Golmaal Again pegged at Rs 205.52 cr (the second film to touch the Rs 200 cr club) in 2017.