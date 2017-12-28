Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 6: Check if Salman Khan movie entered exclusive Rs 200 cr club

With the release of Tiger Zinda Hai not only did he shut his critics but he revived his fanfare proving a point that ”Bhai abhi zinda hai”.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection has been skyrocketing and day 6 is expected to be nothing short of magnificent. This comes as a relief for Salman Khan as his brand witnessed a rare setback after the qualified ‘miserable’ performance of Tubelight at the box office and people had somehow become skeptical of the actor’s charm and ability to generate superhits. With the release of Tiger Zinda Hai not only did he shut his critics but he revived his fanfare proving a point that ”Bhai abhi zinda hai”. The box office collection is speaking for the actor’s magical presence which is still strong in the audience’s mind. With an overwhelming response and humongous collection at the box office, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been breaking records since day 1. It even has Baahubali 2 all-time India record of over Rs 500 cr firmly in its view and may well beat it too. Registering its name as highest non-holiday day one in history, the film has also become the highest single largest day earner. TZH on Friday had earned Rs 34.10 cr, Saturday 35.30 cr, Sunday 45.53 cr, Monday 36.54 cr, Tuesday 21.60 cr. If things pan out according to trends, day 6 collection should e pretty near Wednesday’s and that would take the TZH collections into the Rs 190+ cr territory, which is inches away from entering the coveted Rs 200 cr club. This time, Salman Khan’s birthday too has fallen right in the midst of his movie release and the hype that has been generated around it is evidently playing an important role in boosting the sixth-day collection.

Salman has finally broken the jinx for the year 2017 as the biggest release of this year (likely) has received not just thunderous response in terms of advance booking but has earned whopping moolah at the box office. Salman Khan’s film has not been short of big celebrations for his fans who had taken out possessions, garlanded his effigies and hooted and screamed at the screening of the film. TZH at this juncture stands at the third spot in the list of top 10 grossers of 2017 and given the current pace, it will soon walk past Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again. Though comparing its BO collection trend with Baahubali 2 may just be assumed as an overstatement, but given the pace of first 3 days collection, this might seem like a possibility.

The film is running to packed theatres and has set cash registers ringing at the box-office. The film released on Friday on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India.