Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 5: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif bag Rs 173.07 cr, pass crucial test, come out with flying colors

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 5: After a long wait of 5 years, fans who were eager to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back on the big screen finally got their wish fulfilled! And now they are showing their love for the reel life ‘Jodi’ at the box office. The film collections have been skyrocketing since opening day and roared into the Rs 100 cr club in the opening weekend itself. The film is running to packed theatres and has set cash registers ringing at the box-office. This overwhelming response and humongous collection at the box office have proved why Bollywood industry is so dependent on superstar Salman Khan to ensure that all is well for it, year after year! On its day 5, Tuesday – which was considered as the crucial day for Ali Abbas Zafar directed film as the it was the first working day following two major holidays – the movie came out with flying colors! The film collected Rs 21.60 cr on Tuesday and with this Tiger Zinda Hai collections have jumped to Rs 173.07 cr in the 5 days. The movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced about the TZH collection on Day 5. He said, “#TigerZindaHai passes the crucial test on Tue: First working day *after* two big holidays on Sun and Mon [#Christmas]… Is ROCKING… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr. Total: ₹ 173.07 cr. India biz. #TZH”

Being Salman Khan’s birthday today which is no less of a celebration for his fans, it can be assumed that collections will shoot up on day six as well. Talking about the film’s success, Salman Khan said in a statement, “I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew given we had to pull off some incredible action sequences sometimes in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold and the love that the movie is getting right now only validates the effort that everyone had put in to make Tiger Zinda Hai a really good entertainer,” reported the Indian Express.

The film had already grabbed its position among Rs 100-crore club in just in three days of its release. Looks like Bhai’s magic has cast its spell over the audience! And this is certainly visible as the film is expected to do a phenomenal job on the silver screen well into the coming days too! The best part of TZH collections is the fact that movie reviewers have praised the film and thereafter, it is receiving outstanding word of mouth boost to power it further. This also gives rise to another crucial question, will the film be able to cross the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its first week? Well for that we have to wait and watch!