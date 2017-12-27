Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 5 overseas: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif continue on dream run with these gigantic earnings

Tiger Zinda Hai smashes box-office overseas

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 5 overseas: Salman Khan’s recently released film Tiger Zinda Hai is sweeping the box office, not just in India but overseas too. The movie has taken an amazing start and it looks like it’s not going to stop anytime soon. The movie has collected an amount of £315,497 in United Kingdom (UK), which is equivalent to Rs 2.70 crore. The box office numbers of Australia were also amazing, the movie collected a huge amount of A$396,382 which is equivalent to Rs 1.96 crore. Furthermore, in New Zealand, the movie went on to collect NZ$178,219 which is equivalent to Rs 80.12 lakh in Indian rupees. The USA figures were pegged at $966,160 while the figures from Canada had an amount of C$219,752, which means the total of North America figures is $1,185,912 or Rs 7.59 crore in India. Countries like UAE, USA, Canada and UK have contributed majorly to the action-entertainer Tiger Zinda Hai collections in overseas.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan, who attempts to take down an army of enemies as he goes on an impossible mission to save nurses held as the hostage in war-torn Iraq. In this sequel to the 2012 blockbuster ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 40 nurses (Indian and Pakistani) who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys.Tiger Zinda Hai opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India Screen Count being a mammoth 4600.

Tiger Zinda Hai now has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is soon expected to achieve new milestones in the global market. As far as Indian market is concerned, Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections by day 4 have reached the Rs 151.47 cr figure. This magic figure is already making people compare it with Baahubali 2 which earned over Rs 500 crore.