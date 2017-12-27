Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 5: It is Salman Khan vs Baahubali 2, will Bhai script pan-India history?

The film on day four of its release minted an amount as huge as Rs 150 crore as a part of its total collection so far!

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 5: Just when you thought that Salman Khan mania is all over (Tubelight did not do well), Bhai has hit the screens with Tiger Zinda Hai and shut down his critics in style. So far, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer has received an overwhelming response at the box office and has been raking in huge sums day after day. The film on day four of its release minted an amount as huge as Rs 150 crore as a part of its total collection so far! And on day 5 it is expected to get a very big figure too despite the holidays being over. Such is the fanfare of Salman Khan that the film is giving Baahubali 2 collection a tough time. According to Koimoi, the non-Bollywood film that stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in 2 days, the Rs 100 crore mark in 3 days, the Rs 150 crore mark in 4 days, the Rs 200 crore mark in 6 days, the Rs 300 crore mark in 10 days, the Rs 350 crore mark in 12 days, the Rs 400 crore figure in 15 days, the Rs 450 crore mark in 20 days and the whopping milestone of Rs 500 crore in 34 days.’ In comparison, Tiger Zinda Hai has so far collected Rs 34.10 cr on Friday, on Saturday it earned Rs 35.30 cr, on Sunday Rs 45.53 cr, and on Monday it has collected Rs 36.54 cr, collecting a total of Rs 151.47 cr.

The film had already grabbed its position among Rs 100-crore club in just in three days – over the weekend – and created history. Looks like Bhai’s magic has cast its spell over the audience! And this is certainly visible as the film is expected to do a phenomenal job on the silver screen well into the coming days too! Being Salman Khan’s birthday today which is no less of a celebration for his fans, it can be assumed that collections will shoot up on day five as well. The movie is witnessing packed theatres and has set cash registers ringing at the box-office. The film released on Friday on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India. Salman has finally broken the jinx for the year 2017 as the biggest release of this year (likely) has received not just thunderous response in terms of advance booking but has earned whopping moolah at the box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai broke many other records on box-office. It includes the record of the highest non-holiday day one in history. The film has also managed to create record holiday/non-holiday three-day weekend. Salman Khan’s film has already gone past the collection of his own film, Ek The Tiger on the first day by earning Rs 34.10 cr. Now, will it cruise past the collection of a film like Baahubali 2? Stay tuned for latest updates on this one.