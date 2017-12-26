Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 4: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif TZH bags Rs 151.47 cr, sets new benchmarks

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 4: The film had already grabbed its position among Rs. 100-crore club in just in three days – over the weekend – and created history.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 4: With an overwhelming response and humongous collection at the box office, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has yet again broken records! The film on day four of its release has minted an amount as huge as Rs 150 crore as a part of its total collection so far! The film after setting a record-breaking weekend opening, today earned a whopping Rs 36.54 cr on its day four. With this, the film showed a massive growth on Monday. The film has earned Rs 151.47 over the four days. The film had already grabbed its position among Rs. 100-crore club in just in three days – over the weekend – and created history. Looks like Bhai’s magic has cast its spell over the audience! And this is certainly visible as the film is doing a phenonmenal job on the silver screen!

Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the film’s grand success and its collection on Day 4. He said, “#TigerZindaHai is setting NEW BENCHMARKS… Does PHENOMENAL biz on Mon [#Christmas]… Crosses ₹ 150 cr on Day 4… Is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr. Total: Rs 151.47 cr. India biz. #TZH”

The film is running to packed theatres and has set cash registers ringing at the box-office. The film released on Friday on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India. Salman has finally broken the jinx for the year 2017 as the biggest release of this year (likely) has received not just thunderous response in terms of advance booking but has earned whopping moolah at the box office. For an average Bollywood movie, advance bookings start around Wednesday, two days before the release, but Tiger Zinda Hai ticket booking had started as early as Sunday. However, the bewitching fact is that the tickets for the upcoming-Bollywood biggie are likely set to go up as high as Rs 2400.

Tiger Zinda Hai broke many other records on box-office. It icluded the record of the highest non-holiday day one in history. The film also managed a record holiday/non-holiday three-day weekend in history books. It has become the highest single largest day earner in history; i.e. Day three. Tiger Zinda Hai is the 10th movie of 2017 to have got into the Rs 100 crore club. It is Katrina Kaif’s fifth movie to earn over Rs 100 crore while Ali Abbas Zafar has crossed that mark for the second time in his career.