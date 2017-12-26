Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 4: Salman Khan set to cruise past Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 4: This is Salman Khan’s 12th movie to earn over Rs 100 crore. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

2017 was a relatively sad year for Bollywood as a lot of big-budget movies bombed on box office but when there is ‘Bhai’, there is money (And, a lot of it). It took Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections just 3 days to got past the Rs 100 crore mark, making it one of the biggest openings of 2017. Having Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the film got off to a great start by earning Rs 34.10 crore on day 1. The movie picked up well and earned Rs 35.30 crore on Saturday and a massive Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday, taking its overall collection to Rs 114.93 cr by Sunday evening. Given that Monday was Christmas, the holiday push is likely to take TZH past Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.

The day 4 Tiger Zinda Hai collection hasn’t come out yet but unofficial reports suggest that the movie has earned over Rs 150 crore by now. This is Salman Khan’s 12th movie to earn over Rs 100 crore, which is the highest by any Bollywood actor. Two of his films: Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 cr) and Sultan (Rs 300.45 cr) have earned over Rs 300 crore so far and Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to follow the pursuit. Akshay Kumar is second on the list with 8 of his movies earning over Rs 100 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai broke many other records on box-office:

1. It has recorded the highest non-holiday day one in history.

2. It managed a record holiday/non-holiday three-day weekend in history books.

3. It has managed to have the highest single largest day in history; i.e. Day three.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the 10th movie of 2017 to have got into the Rs 100 crore club. It is Katrina Kaif’s fifth movie to earn over Rs 100 crore while Ali Abbas Zafar has crossed that mark for the second time in his career.

The highest earning movie of this year was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 followed by Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again which is the only Bollywood movie of 2017 to have earned over Rs 200 crore. Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 earned Rs 138.61 crore.