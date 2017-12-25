Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer breaks many records, mints this much money in 3 days

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai which opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike across the nation last Friday, has entered Rs. 100-crore club.

Just in three days – over the weekend – the film managed to grab its place in Rs 100-crore club. The film is running to packed theatres and has set cash registers ringing at the box-office. The film had earned a whopping Rs 45.53 cr on its day three, setting a record-breaking weekend opening. With this, the film showed a massive growth on Sunday. The film had earned a whopping Rs 114.93 over the weekend, setting a record-breaking weekend collection. The movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced about the films grand success and its collection on Day 3. He said,"

#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3… East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth… Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens – it’s creating HAVOC… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017

The hype was sky high and the occupancy rate of the film revealed the real situation on the ground. Released on December 22, Tiger Zinda Hai recorded an occupancy rate of as much as 80 percent during the morning shows itself. Now the third-day collection has surfaced and the sum is much more than other two days. While it is expected grow more and become huge today on the special occasion of Christmas.

The film released on Friday on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India. Salman has finally broken the jinx for the year 2017 as the biggest release of this year has received not just thunderous response in terms of advance booking but has earned whooping moolahs at the box office. For an average Bollywood movie, advance bookings start around Wednesday, two days before the release, but Tiger Zinda Hai ticket booking had started as early as Sunday. However, the bewitching fact is that the tickets for the upcoming-Bollywood biggie are likely set to go up as high as Rs 2400.

After witnessing a rare flop with Kabir Khan directed Tubelight, Salman is back again with a bang. Reportedly, this has caused ticket prices for Tiger Zinda Hai to shoot up too. The movie is also touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp. It is also estimated that the movie can also be a part of the Rs 300 cr club and higher.