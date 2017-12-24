Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer is BO champion, to cross Rs 100 cr today

Tiger Zinda Hai which released this Friday was welcomed with rave response from the public and the morning shows recorded as much as 80 percent occupancy rate.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: The king of box office, Salman Khan has once again proven why he is referred to in this manner. With a record-breaking start and etching his name on the list of top 5 grossers of 2017 the Salman Khan starrer has yet again set a record-breaking number on day 2 as well. Tiger Zinda Hai which released this Friday was welcomed with rave response from the public and the morning shows recorded as much as 80 percent occupancy rate. The hype was sky high and the occupancy rate of the film revealed the real situation on the ground. The film had earned a whopping Rs 33.75 cr on the first day, setting a record-breaking opening. Now the second-day collection has surfaced and the sum is much more than the day 1 collection. Yes, you heard that right! The film showed a massive growth on Saturday and has earned Rs 35.30 cr. Taran Adarsh tweeting about the massive collection said, ” Tiger Zinda Hai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION… Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2… All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]… Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz… Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas].” TZH is indeed a box office champion since it is also being speculated that by the end of day 3, the film will also enter the Rs 100 cr club.

#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION… Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2… All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]… Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz… Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

#TigerZindaHai is ROCKING internationally… UK:

Fri £ 153,167

Sat £ 162,330

Total: £ 315,497 [₹ 2.70 cr] AUSTRALIA:

Fri A$ 204,906

Sat A$ 191,476

Total: A$ 396,382 [₹ 1.96 cr] NEW ZEALAND:

Fri NZ$ 89,935

Sat NZ$ 88,284

Total: NZ$ 178,219 [₹ 80.12 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

Top 5 openers – 2017:

1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] ₹ 41 cr

2 #TigerZindaHai ₹ 33.75 cr

3 #GolmaalAgain ₹ 30.14 cr

4 #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr

5 #Raees ₹ 20.42 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

Tiger ROARS… Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start… #TigerZindaHai Fri ₹ 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

After a witnessing a rare road blockade with Kabir Khan directed Tubelight, Salman Bhai has undoubtedly hit back at his critics with the film. In spite of skyrocketing ticket prices, nothing stopped the fans from thronging the theatres to witness Salman Bhai onscreen and thsi powered Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2. The movie is also touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp. It is also being estimated that it can also be a part of the Rs 300 cr club and higher. the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif chemistry too has impressed the audience. Notably, Kaif’s action sequence, particularly in the song Tera Knoor has garnered special applause.

The action sequences in the film, as well as the VFX effect, has received praise from the people. Salman Khan in the espionage thriller has delivered an arresting performance very well complemented by Katrina Kaif. The film has ample chance of growth given the extended weekend, courtesy Christmas. The film has already broken Baahubali 2’s record of highest trailer views. So is it legit to hope Salman Khan to do the impossible this time by beating Baahubali 2 record?

The jury is still out on that! Keep tuned.