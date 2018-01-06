Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 15: Salman Khan starrer continues stellar performance worldwide; inches away from Rs 500 cr mark

The movie seems to enjoy a stellar run at the box office going past Rs 200 cr mark at the worldwide box office in just four days.

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai might be witnessing slump in its box office collection in the domestic market, but stakes are rock solid overseas. The Salman Khan starrer has undergone a decline of 58.50% in the second week after a phenomenal week 1 performance at the box office. The film witnessed a severe blow after consecutively earning Rs 5. 84 cr and Rs 5.09 cr. But according to the latest overseas collection of day 15, TZH in the Australian box office has earned 16,099 USD which is equivalent to Rs 10.20 lakh. In the New Zealand box office it has earned 9,815 USD equivalent to Rs 6.22 lakh. Movie critic and Biz analyst, Taran Aadrash took to Twitter to share the success story of TZH. In his tweet, he writes, “Overseas… Total after Week 2: $ 17.46 mn [₹ 110.67 cr]… USA-Canada: $ 5.203 mn… UAE-GCC: $ 6.002 mn… UK: $ 1.989 mn…RoW: $ 4.266 mn…Few cinemas yet to report.”

The film has now grossed over Rs. 485 crores in just 2 weeks of release. With Rs. 373.78 cr gross coming in from the domestic market and another Rs. 111.78 cr gross from the overseas market the worldwide gross collections of Tiger Zinda Hai after a 14 day run was pegged at Rs 485.56 cr, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Tiger Zinda Hai has come across at a point of time when audiences and critics were skeptical of Salman Khan’s ever getting his magic on both the on screen and in the box office. But then Salman Bhai has got his mojo back and what is great about it all is that he has lashed out and hit his critics not with words but with action. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger that was directed by Kabir Khan, and it has demolished its prequel in every way, be it reviews or box office performance, the prequel had earned Rs 198 cr. Looks like Tier Zinda Hai is in no mood to stop anytime soon!