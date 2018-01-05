Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 14: Salman Khan film’s take dives, earns just Rs 5.09 cr on Thursday

On Wednesday the film had garnered Rs 5.84 cr. As per the 14th-day collection, the business has gone down further earning just Rs 5.09 cr on Thursday.

After witnessing a phenomenal box office collections spree for almost two weeks, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is now witnessing a major slump in its box office collection. On Wednesday the film had garnered Rs 5.84 cr. As per the 14th-day collection, the business has gone down further earning just Rs 5.09 cr on Thursday. The Salman Khan starrer in the second week has witnessed a decline in collection of 58.50%. TZH is all set to cross the Rs 300 cr mark within this week but now that the business has gone down heavily over the weekdays, this may hold the film further from entering the coveted club for sometime. Taran Adarsh tweeting about the film’s collection said, ” TigerZindaHai has a TERRIFIC Week 2… Will cross ₹ 300 cr mark + *lifetime biz* of #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr] in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr, Thu 5.09 cr. Total: ₹ 291.55 cr. India biz.”

Tiger Zinda Hai has come across at a point of time when audiences and critics were skeptical of Salman Khan’s ever getting his magic on both the screen and in the box office. But then Salman Bhai has got his mojo back and what is great about it all is that he has lashed out and hit his critics not with words but with action. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger that was directed by Kabir Khan, and it has demolished its prequel in every way, be it reviews or box office performance, the prequel had earned Rs 198 cr.

In spite of being a tough year for Salman Khan in the initial months after giving a dud like Kabir Khan directed Tubelight, Salman Khan pulled off the show by giving it a blockbuster hit. The movie earned Rs 33.75 crore on the first day making it the highest ever collection for a movie releasing on a non-holiday and broke the previous record held by Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3. It has also created the record of fastest Rs 150 crore. Bt inspite of such laurels, the film off late is witnessing a rough patch.