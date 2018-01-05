Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 14: Salman Khan starrer steadies after major BO setback, earns this much

TZH is all set to cross the Rs 300 cr mark within this week but the political condition in the state has majorly affected the business and this may hold the film further from entering the coveted club for sometime.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 14: After witnessing a phenomenal box office spree for almost two weeks, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai had experienced a slump on the day 13 earnings. The major reason for the downward trend was the Bhima Koregaon violence which broke in parts of Maharashtra and kept the cine-goers away from the theatres. The 13th-day business was majorly affected by the bandh and protest across the state. TZH is all set to cross the Rs 300 cr mark within this week but the political condition in the state has majorly affected the business and this may hold the film further from entering the coveted club for sometime. Tiger Zinda Hai on the 14th day might experience an upward trend given that the situation had returned to normalcy. The film has so far earned Rs 286.46 cr. For the Salman Khan starrer, the film on the second week has earned-Friday 11.56 cr, Saturday 14.92 cr, Sunday 22.23 cr, Monday 18.04 cr, Tuesday 7.83 cr, Wednesday 5.84 cr. The film’s day 14 collection is expected to be Rs 293 cr approx.

Tiger Zinda Hai has come across at a point of time when audiences and critics were skeptical of Salman Khan’s ever getting his magic on both the on screen and in the box office. But then Salman Bhai has got his mojo back and what is great about it all is taht he has lashed out and hit his critics not with words but with action. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger that was directed by Kabir Khan, and it has demolished its prequel in every way, be it reviews or box office performance, the prequel had earned Rs 198 cr.

In spite of being a tough year for Salman Khan in the in the initial months after giving a dud like Kabir Khan directed Tubelight, Salman Khan hit back in theatres on 22nd December with TZH and toppled Golmaal Again from the 2nd highest grosser position within a week. If the film manages to touch or cross Rs 300 crore, then it would become the third film of Salman Khan to do so. Earlier, the record has been broken by Sultan (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), which managed to earn a lifetime of Rs 300.45 crore and Rs 320.34 crore, respectively.