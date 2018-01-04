Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 14: Salman Khan starrer on a dream run – Check what film has earned so far

The movie is all set to be Salman Khan’s third film to cross Rs 300 crore.

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai continues to have tremendous run at the Box Office both in India and abroad. The film which is creating one record after another has collected Rs 286.46 crore till now. Slowly and steadily, the film is inching towards Rs 300 crore mark. Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter saying, “#TigerZindaHai is STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr. Total: ₹ 286.46 cr. India biz… #TZH biz affected on Wed in Maharashtra.”

The movie is all set to be Salman Khan’s third film to cross Rs 300 crore. The earlier films to cross the mark were Sultan (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). While the earlier film collected Rs 300.45 crore, the later saw lifetime earning of Rs 320.34 crore, respectively. In a statement earlier, Salman Khan thanked his fans, saying, “For us, it is the audience’s love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered. I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.”

Later on Thursday, Taran Adarsh also tweeted, ““TOP 5: HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS 1. #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] ₹ 510.98 cr 2. #Dangal ₹ 387.38 cr 3. #PK ₹ 340.80 cr 4. #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 320.34 cr 5. #Sultan ₹ 300.45 cr #TigerZindaHai is expected to break into TOP 5 soon. NettBOC… India biz.” The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, the 2012 film which was directed by Kabir Khan. Tiger Zindha Hai has done much better than the earlier one whose lifetime earning was Rs 198 crore. the film which released on December 22, soon toppled Golmaal Again from the second highest grosser position within a week. Now, film is all set to enter the Rs 300 cr club this month.

Noticeably in the year 2016, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was one of the highest grossers with a lifetime earnining of Rs 387 crore in 11 weeks. With Tiger Zinda Hai continues to dominate the Bollywood, it remains to be seen whether the film will surpass Dangal’s domestic box office collection. With the way film is attracting audience to theatres in doesn’t seem difficult.