Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 13: Salman Khan to surpass Aamir Khan’s Dangal collection?

Success has become synonymous with the film which its business is humming at the BO.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 13: Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has a plethora of reasons to boast about. TZH has some phenomenal box office collections that helped it break many records. Success has become synonymous with the film which its business is humming at the BO. Tiger Zinda Hai has come across at a point of time when audiences and critics were skeptical of Salman Khan’s ever getting his magic on both the on screen and in the box office. But then Salman Bhai has got his mojo back and what is great about it all is taht he has lashed out and hit his critics not with words but with action. Now, the film is on the verge of entering the Rs 300 cr club by the end of the week. The film within 12 days has earned a mammoth figure of Rs 280.62 cr. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about the film’s collection and said, ” First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: ₹ 280.62 cr. India biz.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger that was directed by Kabir Khan, and it has demolished its prequel in every way, be it reviews or box office performance, the prequel had earned Rs 198 cr. In spite of being a tough year for Salman Khan in the in the initial months after giving a dud like Kabir Khan directed Tubelight, Salman Khan hit back in theatres on 22nd December with TZH and toppled Golmaal Again from the 2nd highest grosser position within a week. Now overcoming almost every hurdle the film is set to enter the Rs 300 cr club by the end of this week.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which was one of the highest grossers of 2016 had a lifetime collection of Rs 387 cr in 11 weeks. Given the early trends of Tiger Zinda Hai which has done a business of Rs 280 cr in 2 weeks, will it be an overestimation of fact to say the Salman starrer will surpass Dangal’s domestic box office collection? Though it is too early to come to conclusions, yet given its tremendous pace, this might well turn out to be a reality.