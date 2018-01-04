Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 13: Salman Khan suffers setback, earnings fall alarmingly to this small amount

Tiger Zinda Hai sets fire on the box-office

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 13: Salman Khan starrer, which released on December 22, has refused to slow down, but suddenly it hit a speed bump that nobody had foreseen. Because of the Mumbai Bandh and therafter the wider Maharashtra Bandh affected business at cinemas in a major way as people refused to venture out. It meant that on Wedesday the earnings collapsed to just Rs 5.84 cr. Also starring the bewitching Katrina Kaif, the movie, however, has been breaking records at the box office since its release. It has now consolidated its position as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2017. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is on the verge of entering the Rs 300 crore club soon. In his latest tweet, Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh says, “#TigerZindaHai is STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr. Total: ₹ 286.46 cr. India biz… #TZH biz affected on Wed in Maharashtra.” If the film manages to touch or cross Rs 300 crore, then it would become the third film of Salman Khan to do so. Earlier, the record has been broken by Sultan (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), which managed to earn a lifetime of Rs 300.45 crore and Rs 320.34 crore, respectively.

The spy-thriller, which is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger, revolves around Salman as Tiger, a RAW agent, and Katrina as Zoya, an ISI (Inter-services Intelligence) agent, and their deadly mission to rescue 25 nurses, who have been held hostage by a terrorist organisation. The last time Salman Khan acted in a film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was Sultan, which smashed records and went on to become a huge blockbuster. Tiger Zinda Hai is on the same path.

The film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years.

Surely, despite the setback, Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection is all set to create big goals for the new releases in 2018 to try and emulate and, if possible, beat!