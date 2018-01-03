Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection Day 12: Salman Khan starrer on cusp of Rs 300 cr club; 2017 blockbuster has earned this big amount

Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has become the biggest movie of 2017 and has had a crackerjack of a collection to boast of. (IE)

Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has become the biggest movie of 2017 and has had a crackerjack of a collection to boast of. The film has now entered the second week and has managed to earn over Rs 280 cr in the Indian market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and gave earnings of the movie. “First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: ₹ 280.62 cr. India biz. #TZH,” he tweeted.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger that was directed by Kabir Khan, and it has demolished its prequel in every way, be it reviews or box office performance. To give you an idea, Ek Tha Tiger’s lifetime earning was Rs 198 crore, and the sequel went past it in a few days.

In all likelihood, Tiger Zinda Hai will be Salman Khan’s third Bollywood movie to earn over Rs 300 crore. A sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif and both she and Salman reprise their roles of spies once again from Kabir Khan directed original movie. Tiger Zinda Hai is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Last year was a tough one for Bollywood as many big budget movies bombed on box-office. But, Tiger Zinda Hai has made sure that 2018 started positively, even though the earnings will count only for the previous year. Moreover, it doesn’t have any real competition this month, with the next big releases (PadMan and Aiyaary) coming on January 26. So, the rein of Salman Khan is expected to continue for the better part of January.