Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 11: Salman Khan starts 2018 with a bang, bags this big amount, set to enter exclusive overseas club

Tiger Zinda Hai set to enter 100 crore club overseas

Salman Khan spy-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections started 2018 as a very happy new year. The movie that has been breaking records at the box-office since its release, continued its great performance in the overseas market and is fast approaching the Rs 100 crore mark overseas. The movie has gone on to collect Rs 21.35 lakh from 21 screens in Australia and Rs 18.85 lakh from 19 screens in New Zealand. As per a tweet by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has collected Rs 96.68 crore in the overseas market so far. Tiger Zinda Hai had released across 1100 in the overseas markets.

Tiger Zinda Hai has been performing exceptionally well in the domestic market as well. It has earned Rs 254.75 crore by day 10 and is looking good for much, much more. Tiger Zinda Hai churned up Rs 22.23 crore on the last day of 2017 and Rs 16 crore on the first day of 2018. Given the fact that Tiger Zinda Hai does not have any competition in Hindi cinema until January 26 when Aiyaary and PadMan release, the next question is – will the film make Rs 300 crore by the next weekend? The jury is out on that one but according to all reports, word of mouth boost may well see TZH enter this exclusive club too.

In Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as a RAW agent Tiger and a Pakistani spy Zoya. The film is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. While the first part was directed by Kabir Khan, the sequel is made by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie has ensured that 2017 does not end up as a disaster for Bollywood. WHile the industry has seen a number of Rs 100 cr movies, the real BLOCKBUSTERS have been absent. In fact, according to Box Office India report, the really top 5 movies (not counting Baahubali 2) earned around Rs 770 crore in 2017. This is as much as a fourth less than the collections of the top 5 movies of 2016, which was Rs 1,041.9 cr.