Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 11: Salman Khan new year starts with a bang; movie earns Rs 272.79 cr

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai continued its dominance even on the 11th day of its release. The movie started the new year with a bang earning a whopping Rs 18.04 crore on day 11. With this, Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection has reached Rs 272.79 crore. The news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and Salman Khan would now be hoping to break the record of his two previous movies: Sultan (Rs 300.45 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore).

“#TigerZindaHai commences New Year with a POWER-PACKED PUNCH… Now eyeing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Sultan… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr. Total: ₹ 272.79 cr. India biz. #TZH,” Taran Adarsh said in a tweet. In all likelihood, Tiger Zinda Hai will be Salman Khan’s third Bollywood movie to earn over Rs 300 crore. A sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif and both she and Salman reprise their roles of spies once again from Kabir Khan directed original movie. Tiger Zinda Hai is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif released a little over a week ago. The film which is a sequel to the previously released Ek Tha Tiger has been doing roaring business since hitting a total of 5700 screens in both the domestic and international markets.

Here is the day-wise break up of Tiger Zinda Hai box-office collection:

Day 1 (Fri) – 34.10 Cr.

Day 2 (Sat) – 35.30 Cr.

Day 3 (Sun) – 45.53 Cr.

Day 4 (Mon) – 36.54 Cr.

Day 5 (Tue) – 21.60 Cr.

Day 6 (Wed) – 17.55 Cr.

Day 7 (Thu) – 15.42 Cr.

Day 8 (Fri) – 11.56 Cr.

Day 9 (Sat) – 14.92 Cr.

Day 10 (Sun) – 22.23 Cr.

Day 11 (Mon) – 18.04 Cr.

TOTAL (NETT) – 272.79 Cr

Last year was a tough one for Bollywood as many big budget movies bombed on box-office. But, Tiger Zinda Hai has made sure that 2018 started positively, even though the earnings will count only for the previous year. Moreover, it doesn’t have any real competition this month, with the next big releases (PadMan and Aiyaary) coming on January 26. So, the rein of Salman Khan is expected to continue for a better part of January.

Till yesterday, the movie had collected whopping Rs 96.99 cr in the overseas market to surpass Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots and is now the seventh highest all-time worldwide grosser. Dangal that had collected Rs. 2026.65 cr remains to be the top worldwide grosser.