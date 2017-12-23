Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif get record-breaking start; earns Rs 33.75 cr

The critics too gave decent reviews to the film and appreciated the VFX and the action sequence in the film.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: Salman Khan once again proved why he is the king of box office. Tiger Zinda Hai which released this Friday was welcomed with rave response from the public and the morning shows recorded as much as 80 percent occupancy rate. The critics too gave decent reviews to the film and appreciated the VFX and the action sequence in the film. It wasn’t a brainer to say that Salman Khan film would open to a record-breaking collection but the question was how much. The first instalment of the film had earned Rs 32.92 cr on the first day and given the hype, it was expected that TZH would earn more than Rs 35 cr.

The film released on Friday on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India. Salman has finally broken the jinx for the year 2017as the biggest release of this year has received not just thunderous response in terms of advance booking but has earned whooping moolahs at the box office. The hype was sky high and the occupancy rate of the film revealed the real situation on the ground.The film has earned a whopping Rs 33.75 cr on the first day, setting a record-breaking opening. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the films grand success saying, Tiger ROARS… Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start… #TigerZindaHai Fri ₹ 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens.”

After a witnessing a rare road blockade with Kabir Khan directed Tubelight, Salman Bhai is back again with a bang. Reportedly, this has caused ticket prices for Tiger Zinda Hai to shoot up too. For an average Bollywood movie, advance bookings start around Wednesday, two days before the release, but Tiger Zinda Hai ticket booking had started as early as Sunday. However, the bewitching fact is that the tickets for the upcoming-Bollywood biggie are likely set to go up as high as Rs 2400.

The movie is also touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp. It is also being estimated that it can also be a part of the Rs 300 cr club and higher. Salman Khan in the espionage thriller has delivered an arresting performance very well complemented by Katrina Kaif. The action sequences in the film received special appreciation and not just Khan but his on-screen beau too rocked the combative avatar. The film has ample chance of growth given the extended weekend, courtesy Christmas. Salman vs Salman box office clash in the making?