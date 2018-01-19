Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office collection: Big sum Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film has earned till date

The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film, that was released on December 22, became Salman Khan’s highest grossing film of all time.

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai continues to do well with its Box Office collection. Almost a month after its release, the movie has collected Rs 329.75 crore till Thursday. As per a tweet by noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 206.04 crore (week 1), Rs 85.51 crore (week 2), Rs 27.31 crore (week 3) and Rs 10.89 crore (week 4)

In another tweet, Adarsh also said the movie earned Rs 1.46 (Last Friday), Rs 2.12 crore (Saturday), Rs 3.27 crore (Sunday), Rs 1.36 crore (Monday), Rs 1.02 crore (Tuesday), Rs 88 lakhs (Wednesday) and Rs 78 lakhs (Thursday).

Earlier this week, the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film, that was released on December 22, became Salman Khan’s highest grossing film of all time. His previous best was Bajrangi Bhaijaan which had earned Rs 320.34 crore in its lifetime at the Box Office.

Another one of his films, Sultan was also among his highest grossing movies of all time, earning Rs 300.45 crore. Even as these films are among Bollywood’s highest grossers, they are superceded by Aamir Khan’s PK and Dangal and of course Baahubali 2. Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Updated TOP 6: HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS 1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] 2 #Dangal 3 #PK 4 #TigerZindaHai 5 #BajrangiBhaijaan 6 #Sultan Note: ₹ 300 cr and above grossers have been included in this list. NettBOC… India biz.”

PK’s total collection earlier was Rs 340.8 crore. It wont’s be surprising if TZH moves past considering the fact that new releases have not affected performance of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film. With no major films releasing before the mega-clash between Padmaavat and PadMan on January 25, the film is expected to enjoy dominance at the box office.

In the meantime, Salman Khan has his hands full with movies like “Dabangg 3”, remake of “Ode To My Father” with Ali. He will also share sharing screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3. The movie is being directed by Choreographer-turned-director Remo D Souza and is expected to hit the screens this year.