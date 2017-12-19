Tiger Zinda Hai advance booking: You won’t believe about the ticket prices of this Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s movie

In order to increase the curiosity among the fans, Tiger Zinda Hai’s advance booking started on Sunday.

On December 22, Tiger Zinda Hai is set to hit the theatres and is expected to rock the box-office and have new records. The movie has already created a lot of buzz among the fans of Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan and even among the trade analysts. The movie has ready received a huge response at the box-office with houseful board seen at many theatres for the upcoming shows. The ticket prices for Tiger Zinda Hai has gone up. For an average Bollywood movie, advance bookings start around Wednesday, two days before the release, but Tiger Zinda Hai is special for the people. In order to increase the curiosity among the fans, Tiger Zinda Hai’s advance booking started on Sunday. However, the bewitching fact is that the tickets for the upcoming-Bollywood biggie are expected to go up as high as Rs 2400.

A premium multiplex in Delhi is charging a whopping Rs 2000 for the ‘platinum’ section, whereas the rate goes as high as Rs 2400 for the ‘premium superior’segment. That’s a bomb considering it is a 2D movie and a two and a half hour long movie. At the multiplex, the ticket price starts at as low as Rs 1200 and highest it goes is until Rs 2400. When compared with a single screen theatre or even an average multiplex, the tickets will go past the threshold of Rs 500 but Bhaijaan fans are sure to flock this one as they have been waiting for Salman Khan action-thriller movie for a long time.

The movie is also touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp. ‘Bhaijaan’ fans will be waiting desperately for the movie as, Salman Khan’s last movie, Tubelight did not get the response it was hoped for. Although, Tubelight did manage to fetch Rs 100 crore plus at the box-office, but is considered lower for a Salman Khan movie.

The trailer for the movie has already become one of the most liked Bollywood Hindi movie on YouTube with a million likes. The song ‘Swag se Swagat’ got more than a 100 million views on it. The movie is definitely on its path to becoming one of the biggest hit of 2017. It looks like the year will end on a good note for Salman Khan and his fans.

At the multiplex, the ticket price starts at as low as Rs 1200 and highest it goes is until Rs 2400.

Meanwhile, ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s charm has failed to woo the Pakistani censor board. The much-awaited sequel of the 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer action-thriller ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will not release in Pakistan. This was revealed today. The movie has failed to get a clearance from country’s Central Board of Film Censors.