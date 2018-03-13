  3. ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actor Aamir Khan to expand digital imprints, to make Instagram debut on this big day

‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actor Aamir Khan to expand digital imprints, to make Instagram debut on this big day

Superstar Aamir Khan currently has a social media reach of more than 37 million users.

By: | Mumbai | Published: March 13, 2018 8:31 PM
Aamir Khan, Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan on instagram, Aamir Khan intagram account, Aamir Khan twitter, Aamir Khan facebook, Thugs of Hindostan, Thugs of Hindostan release date Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking to extend this via Instagram. (IE)

Superstar Aamir Khan, who will turn 53 on Wednesday, will expand his digital imprints on his birthday by making his debut on Instagram. Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking to extend this via Instagram for his fans not only in India, but abroad too in markets like China, Turkey, Taiwan and Russia, read a statement. He currently has a social media reach of more than 37 million users.

Through photo-sharing platform Instagram, Aamir will keep fans abreast about his life and projects. This year, Aamir will be having a working birthday as shooting for his mega project “Thugs of Hindostan” is underway in Jodhpur.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top