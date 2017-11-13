Throwback inspiration by Amitabh Bachchan: Iconic actor shares how he fought back from near-fatal injury while shooting for Coolie in 1983

In the tweet, Amitabh shared a powerful message. (Twitter)If we look back at the highlights of Amitabh Bachchan’s career, many will say that Kaun Banega Crorepati was one of the defining moments of his life but it is the moments that threw Bachchan down and the resilience shown by him to pick himself up and soar to zenith of success are the best highlights of his life. Take this example from his life. While shooting for the 1983 movie ‘Coolie’, Amitabh Bachchan was involved in a major accident that made him spend several weeks in the hospital – he almost died. On Sunday, the superstar tweeted a throwback image of himself on the sets of the movie.

In the tweet, Amitabh shared a powerful message. Putting full use of the Twitter’s new 280 character limit, he wrote, “Felled by a punch in the film Coolie.. almost dead .. got up, survived, recovered and started again from where I left off .. punching the punch that brought me down .. !! Get up and fight !! Never give UP!”

In the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan, one can see him throwing a punch at a filmy villain. The villain can be seen thrown off his feet by the sheer force of Bachchan’s punch.

T 2709 – Felled by a punch in the film ‘Coolie’.. almost dead .. got up, survived, recovered and started again from where I left off .. punching the punch that brought me down .. !! Get up and fight !! Never give UP !???????????? pic.twitter.com/8FRbQ7KuiY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2017

While he was in the hospital rumours of his death began to sprout with many fans offering prayers. After recovering from the incident, Amitabh started to shoot for the movie again, around six months later. The scene in which he injured himself appears as a freeze frame in the final film.

When the shooting of the scene was done, with co-actor Puneet Issar, Amitabh made an untimely jump and injured his abdomen. As Bachchan recalls, he said that he was clinically declared dead for a few minutes. He also said that he spent some time partially in a coma-like state in hospital.