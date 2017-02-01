Huma Qureshi takes a dig at media over link up with Sohail Khan reports

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has been in the news for her upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 with actor Akshay Kumar. But she’s long been in news for her link-up with Sohail Khan. (Source: IE)

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has been in the news for her upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 with actor Akshay Kumar. But she’s long been in news for her link-up with Sohail Khan. The actress had denied the rumour clearly on Twitter saying Khan is like an older brother to her. But media kept on prodding her and on Wednesday night, she slammed journalists for cooking up stories, according to a DNA report. “I don’t want to say anything more. Whatever I had to say, I have written it in the post. I have made my stand amply clear and there’s nothing new I have to add on this topic,” she said.

She cleared the air and said these news don’t hurt her anymore and calls them “ugly”. “People who are writing them are justifying their salaries so maybe, I’m doing social service for them,” she said.

Mumbai Mirror had reported that ‘Huma Qureshi was spotted holding Sohail Khan’s Youngest sister Arpita Sharma’s son Ahil’, on which they had ignited the story of her apparent link-up with Khan. The Badlapur actress had retorted on Twitter, saying, “Kuch bhi Likhte Ho Mumbai Mirror aap log”.

“Whenever something like this comes up, unpleasant, ugly, I just go to social media and I respond to it. Getting linked up to somebody who you consider your brother is a bit much I feel. It’s really sad. I have always responded to all these things on social media. That’s how I would like to do it,” she said.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress had also been linked with Anurag Kashyap once, who launched her in Gangs of Wasseypur. She has earlier said, “I don’t think about it really. My family knows what the truth is. I don’t let it bother me too much. I always feel that your relationship with your fans is most important.”