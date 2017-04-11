Thor Ragnarok trailer review: Might be the best Marvel movie after Avengers

The trailer starts with Thor wrapped up in chains falling into a fiery abyss, where he breaks the fourth wall and asks the audience if they know how he got there. (Youtube)

This has been a good week for comic book fans. Manu Bennett returns as Deathstroke on CW’s Arrow and Marvel has released its first teaser of the third instalment of the Thor franchise- Thor: Ragnarok. Thor has been one of the most forgettable franchises in the Marvel cinematic universe, despite its Star Wars-like science fiction plot coupled with the badass Norse mythology. The movies, however, have fallen apart despite its impressive cast and decent acting, mostly due to poor storytelling. Thor: Ragnarok might, however, be the Dark Knight that saves Gotham here. Ragnarok has a cast that would put many movies to shame. Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Tess Thompson, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeff Goldblum are just a few of the big names in the Intergalactic road movie.

Here’s the trailer for you:

The trailer starts with Thor wrapped up in chains falling into a fiery abyss, where he breaks the fourth wall and asks the audience if they know how he got there. The setting then changes to Thor(Chris Hemsworth) facing Hela(Cate Blanchett), who destroys the Mjolnir, banishing Thor from Asgard. Hela takes over Asgard, despite efforts from Thor, his brother Loki(Tom Hiddleston) and Heimdall(Idris Elba). Thor finds himself in a strange setting of the planet, where he is captured and taken into a cell. Valkyrie takes him to the collector where is he described as a contender.

At this point, it is quite obvious who he is about to fight, but we finally get to see the Gladiator Hulk that comic book fans have been waiting for a very long time. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor seems to have been still living his character from his vacation with a human roommate on Earth and expresses his happiness in a manner more suitable when you see your long lost love, only to realise that he/she is in a mode, responsible for your breakup to begin with. Overall, the trailer looks promising and we finally might see a Thor movie, that is not about Loki, along with some character development from the extremely talented Mark Ruffalo’s bruce Banner. Btw, we also get to see Thor’s helmet, just like in the comics.