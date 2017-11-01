Thor: Ragnarok box office collections prediction: Chris Hemsworth starrer set for thunderous run, but faces Golmaal Again, Ittefaq wall; here is how much it will earn

Such a massive overseas opening has already placed Ragnarok on the top of some other Marvel franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Doctor Strange. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)

Marvel Studios and Disney’s critically acclaimed movie Thor: Ragnarok is all set for a thunderous opening this weekend with distributors and theater owners counting on the superhero film to end the low run of the US box office business here. According to a report by Forbes.com, the Chris Hemsworth starrer film is expected to do a business of around $95 to $125 million on its opening weekend. However, the movie will have a straight face-off with Justice League which is slated to hit theatres on November 16. Another big reason that the makers of the movie expect magical numbers at the box office is that fact that Thor: Ragnarok is the first live-action kid-friendly biggie in the past four months. As far as India is concerned, the movie is expected to do well. On first look, the movie is expected to earn Rs 4 cr on day 1 and thereafter, if the word of mouth is good, it can even overtake the other release of the week, Ittefaq. However, it will not be able to outdo Golmaal Again, which has already been in cinemas for 2 weeks now and earned Rs 175.86 cr.

The movie has already opened in roughly half of its foreign markets. Reports further state that the third installment of the Chris Hemsworth’s solo Marvel franchise earned a whopping $109 million overseas last week, including $6m in IMAX and a decent occupancy rate for 4DX auditoriums in South Korea (54 per cent occupied), Australia (89 per cent) and Croatia (79 per cent).

Such a massive overseas opening has already placed Ragnarok on the top of some other Marvel franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Doctor Strange. Apart from this, the film has raked phenomenal opening in several markets, including South Korea ($15.5 million), Australia ($8.4 million) and Brazil ($8.3 million), reported Screenrant.com. In UK, the movie bagged $15.8 mn on its opening day which made it the top territory this weekend.

Ragnarok sees the Asgardian god (Chris Hemsworth) joining forces with brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and pal Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to take on the goddess of evil, Hela (Cate Blanchett). With no major competition at the US box office for the next couple of weeks, Ragnarok might well break some other records next week.