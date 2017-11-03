Thor: Ragnarok box office collections: Chris Hemsworth starrer earns $14.5 mn in US, eyes over $400 mn worldwide

Even though the film is primarily a comedy, it also has some great action sequences. ( (Image: Bollywood Hungama)

Thor: Ragnarok box office collections: The Hollywood superhero movie Thor: Rangnarok that stars Chris Hemsworth is doing very well worldwide. The Taika Waititi directed movie has collected nearly $14.5 million till Thursday night in US – the film got five out of five stars from the audience and that should hold it in good stead going forward. The movie has done better than Guardians of the Galaxy ($11.2 million), Captain America: Winter Soldier ($10.2 million) and even Fox/Marvel’s Deadpool ($12.7 million) till Thursday night. The film is also looking to earn between $37 million-$42 million on Friday which will help it earn $105 million-$110 million till weekend. The movie is expected to earn more than expected $400 million.

The movie can easily be considered as the funniest film to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though the film is primarily a comedy, it also has some great action sequences at just the right moments. Waititi has made most out of every possible scenario and has left no stone unturned to make his audience laugh. The title of the film forms the premise of the movie . The main character Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) was under the assumption that his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) was taking care of the realm. It was Loki (role played by Tom Hiddleston) who had taken Odin’s place as the King of Asgard in the movie, as per the paper.

Another character Hela (played by (Cate Blanchett), Odin’s first born assumes her right to the throne and will do everything to get it. The movie is about the destruction of Asgard and re-building it again.