Thor Ragnarok box office collection day 2: Chris Hemsworth starrer earns whopping Rs 21.79 cr in India

Thor Ragnarok box office collection day 1: The movie has earned over Rs 21 crore. (Source: IE image)

Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role is set to shatter many box-office records, both in India as well as worldwide. After having an outstanding opening day in India, the Marvel flick got even better returns on day 2. It is cruising towards becoming the highest Hollywood grosser of 2017 not only in India but overseas too. Thor had earned Rs 9.30 crore on day 1 and has now taken its box-office collection to Rs 17.03 crore Nett and gross collection to Rs 21.79 crore in India. Apart from the success in India, the movie is expected to be one of the highest grossers at the worldwide box office too.

Thor’s day 2 India collection was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “#ThorRagnarok is ROCKING… Fri 7.73 cr, Sat 9.30 cr. Total: ₹ 17.03 cr Nett. GrossBOC: ₹ 21.79 cr. India biz,” he tweeted on Sunday morning. Coming to the international collection, Variety.com reported, “Disney-Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok is set to smash the fall box office stupor, hauling in a massive $118 million at 4,080 North American locations. The third “Thor” film will rival Spider-Man: Homecoming as the second-best opening in 2017 for Marvel, with Friday showings reeling in around $45 million including $14.5 from Thursday previews.”

The third instalment of Thor franchise which takes the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead, is directed by Taika Waititi. Thor is being touted as a fresh film and has been able to impress the audiences across the globe. With Thor: Ragnarok becoming such a huge success, people have been waiting for the trailer of Avengers: Infinity War, which releases in 2018.

In a recently posted video on Instagram, Orson Welles had asked the fans to keep calm about the Avengers: Infinity War trailer and promised it to be one of the biggest superhero movies in the Marvel comic franchise. Before that, Marvel will also be releasing Black Panther in 2018.