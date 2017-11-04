Thor: Ragnarok box office collection day 1: Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel flick gets thunderous opening in India, earns Rs 9.91 cr

Ragnarok has got one of the best starts for any Hollywood films in India and has garnered Rs 7.73 cr net and Rs 9.91 cr gross on the first day.

Thor: Ragnarok box office collection day 1: Marvel Studios and Disney’s critically acclaimed movie Thor: Ragnarok has started off with a thunderous response at the box office. The distributors and theatre owners were in utmost hope that the superhero film will end the low run of the US box office business here. Much to their expectations, the film has opened up to a good first day earning in Indian theatres. Ragnarok has got one of the best starts for any Hollywood films in India and has garnered Rs 7.73 cr net and Rs 9.91 cr gross on the first day. Taran Adarsh tweeting about the collection said, ” Thor Ragnarok has one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India… Fri ₹ 7.73 cr Nett. GrossBOC: ₹ 9.91 cr. India biz.”

Thor: Ragnarok is the first live-action kid-friendly biggie in the past four months. The film was released worldwide on November 3. Report states that the third installment of the Chris Hemsworth’s solo Marvel franchise earned a whopping $109 million overseas last week, including $6m in IMAX and a decent occupancy rate for 4DX auditoriums in South Korea (54 per cent occupied), Australia (89 per cent) and Croatia (79 per cent). A massive overseas opening has already placed Ragnarok on the top of some other Marvel franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Doctor Strange.

Also Watch:

Ragnarok sees the Asgardian god (Chris Hemsworth) joining forces with brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and pal Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to take on the goddess of evil, Hela (Cate Blanchett). Though in the US market, Thor: Ragnarok has no major BO threat, the movie is set to witness some tough competition from Bollywood movies like Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 in India. This Friday along with Ragnarok, two other films hit the silver screen well, Ittefaq and Ribbon.

Ittefaq starring big names like Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna earned just Rs 4.05 cr on day 1 but it might go up with good word of mouth. Now, this will be interesting to see whether this Marvel flick keeps up with its thunderous pace.