Thor Ragnarok box office collection: Chris Hemsworth starrer movie’s fantastic show continues, earns this amount

Thor Ragnarok had a phenomenal week one and by the end of the first week it has earned Rs 40.37 crore.

Thor Ragnarok box office collection: After having an outstanding opening day in India, the Marvel flick got even better returns in the upcoming days. It is cruising its way towards becoming the highest Hollywood grosser of 2017 not only in India but overseas too. Thor is being touted as a fresh film and has been able to impress the audiences across the globe. The distributors and theatre owners were of utmost hope that the superhero film will end the low run of the US box office business here. Much to their expectations, the film had opened up to a good first day earning in Indian theatres. Thor Ragnarok had a phenomenal week one and by the end of the first week it has earned Rs 40.37 crore. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” ThorRagnarok ends Week 1 on a FANTASTIC note… Fri 7.77 cr, Sat 9.43 cr, Sun 10.46 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 2.87 cr, Thu 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 40.37 cr Nett. GrossBOC: ₹ 51.84 cr. India biz.”

Thor: Ragnarok is the first live-action kid-friendly biggie in the past four months. The film was released worldwide on November 3. Report states that the third installment of the Chris Hemsworth’s solo Marvel franchise earned a whopping $109 million overseas last week, including $6m in IMAX and a decent occupancy rate for 4DX auditoriums in South Korea (54 per cent occupied), Australia (89 per cent) and Croatia (79 per cent).Ragnarok sees the Asgardian god (Chris Hemsworth) joining forces with brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and pal Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to take on the goddess of evil, Hela (Cate Blanchett). Despite a tough competition from Golmaal Again in the Indian market, Thor Ragnarok did quite a brilliant job.