Thor box office collections hit $211 mn mark, beat Daddy’s Home 2, Orient Express

Thor Rognarok added .6 million from North American theaters in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to 1.6 million.

The Hollywood superhero movie Thor: Ragnarok that stars Chris Hemsworth is doing very well worldwide. The Taika Waititi directed movie added $56.6 million from North American theaters in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to $211.6 million. In US, the film has got five out of five stars from the audience and that should hold it in good stead going forward. With this the film out-grossed the comedy sequel ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ and the lavish Agatha Christie adaptation ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, even though both posted solid openings. The film, which cost a reported $69 million to produce, took second place at the box office with $30 million. The first film from 2015 grossed $242.8 million worldwide on a similar budget, reported AP.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1 “Thor: Ragnarok,” $56.6 million.

2 “Daddy’s Home 2,” $30 million.

3 “Murder on the Orient Express,” $28.2 million.

4 “A Bad Moms Christmas,” $11.5 million.

5 “Jigsaw,” $3.4 million.

6 “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,” $2.1 million.

7 “Geostorm,” $1.5 million.

8 “Blade Runner 2049,” $1.4 million.

9 “Happy Death Day,” $1.3 million.

10 “Lady Bird,” $1.2 million.

The movie can easily be considered as the funniest film to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though the film is primarily a comedy, it also has some great action sequences at just the right moments. Waititi has made most out of every possible scenario and has left no stone unturned to make his audience laugh. The title of the film forms the premise of the movie . The main character Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) was under the assumption that his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) was taking care of the realm. It was Loki (role played by Tom Hiddleston) who had taken Odin’s place as the King of Asgard in the movie.