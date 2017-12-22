Tiger Zinda Hai review: Taran Adarsh’s verdict on Salman Khan film is going viral

One of the most-awaited movies of the year is here!

One of the most-awaited movies of the year is here for the fans of Bhai. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is now running in theatres and Sallu’s fans are going gaga over the flick. Various movie critics have reviewed Salman Khan’s film but Taran Adarsh’s one word review is going viral on internet. Taran Adarsh in his review has rated Salman’s movie as ‘B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R’. In terms of rating, Taran Adarsh has given 4.5 stars to Tiger Zinda Hai. According to Taran Adarsh, packed morning shows greeted Tiger Zinda Hai and box office is on fire. Tiger Zinda Hai is the second installment of the 2012 blockbuster action-drama film Ek Tha Tiger that was directed by Kabir Khan. The sequel is reuniting Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as secret service agents while Salman and Ali are also working together after the massive success of Sultan.

Finally… Packed morning shows greet #TigerZindaHai… Boxoffice on ????????????. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

Salman is the lifeline, the real treasure of #TigerZindaHai. He sinks his teeth into the character and, in several sequences, peels off the mask of superstardom and brings the actor to the fore… Katrina is in solid form, in action sequences specifically. Commands attention… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

Sajjad Delafrooz pitches in a remarkable performance. Watch his confrontations with Salman – the good versus evil clash is truly ????????????… Paresh Rawal is top notch, enacting his part with brilliance… #TigerZindaHai — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai has several strengths: Engaging storyline. Enthralling screenplay that’s powered with clap-trap dialogue. Authentic texture of the world it’s set in. Trendy soundtrack. Last but not the least, the stunningly executed action pieces… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

Director Ali Abbas Zafar delivers an eminently watchable film, no two opinions about it… Final word? #TigerZindaHai delivers what it promises: King-sized entertainment… Get ready for the Tsunami at the BO. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

Earlier, it was reported that directing the much-awaited Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan, was a mammoth task for director Ali Abbas Zafar as he was under pressure to live up to the expectations of the superstar and his fans. Asked if there was a pressure on him, Ali had said, “Yes, definitely. He is such a big superstar with a huge fan base. As a filmmaker it’s your responsibility that you entertain the audience who are coming to watch the film. The pressure isn’t only about Salman Khan’s stardom. Everyone who spends money to watch the film, is equally important.”

Tiger Zinda Hai chronicles the story of two agents on a mission to rescue 25 Indian nurses taken hostage in Iraq.

Ali has woven real life incidents — the abduction of nurses — into a fictional setting as he believes the subject immediately becomes more accessible. “What excites me most is what is happening around me, if I can weave a bit of fiction into it to bring it in front of the audience. Even ‘Sultan’ was inspired by a lot of real life wrestler stories but was a completely fictional film. If we create something out of reality, it becomes more accessible.”