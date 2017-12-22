  3. Tiger Zinda Hai review: Taran Adarsh’s verdict on Salman Khan film is going viral

December 22, 2017
One of the most-awaited movies of the year is here!
One of the most-awaited movies of the year is here for the fans of Bhai. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is now running in theatres and Sallu’s fans are going gaga over the flick. Various movie critics have reviewed Salman Khan’s film but Taran Adarsh’s one word review is going viral on internet. Taran Adarsh in his review has rated Salman’s movie as ‘B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R’. In terms of rating, Taran Adarsh has given 4.5 stars to Tiger Zinda Hai. According to Taran Adarsh, packed morning shows greeted Tiger Zinda Hai and box office is on fire. Tiger Zinda Hai is the second installment of the 2012 blockbuster action-drama film Ek Tha Tiger that was directed by Kabir Khan. The sequel is reuniting Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as secret service agents while Salman and Ali are also working together after the massive success of Sultan.

Earlier, it was reported that directing the much-awaited Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan, was a mammoth task for director Ali Abbas Zafar as he was under pressure to live up to the expectations of the superstar and his fans. Asked if there was a pressure on him, Ali had said, “Yes, definitely. He is such a big superstar with a huge fan base. As a filmmaker it’s your responsibility that you entertain the audience who are coming to watch the film. The pressure isn’t only about Salman Khan’s stardom. Everyone who spends money to watch the film, is equally important.”

Tiger Zinda Hai chronicles the story of two agents on a mission to rescue 25 Indian nurses taken hostage in Iraq.

Ali has woven real life incidents — the abduction of nurses — into a fictional setting as he believes the subject immediately becomes more accessible. “What excites me most is what is happening around me, if I can weave a bit of fiction into it to bring it in front of the audience. Even ‘Sultan’ was inspired by a lot of real life wrestler stories but was a completely fictional film. If we create something out of reality, it becomes more accessible.”

