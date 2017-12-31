This is how Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections were set on fire by Katrina Kaif; Watch

Nothing comes easy and every big achievement has to be backed by blood, sweat and tears. With Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections, Katrina Kaif has looked to stand up for this, with quality performances. (Image: IE)

Nothing comes easy and every big achievement has to be backed by blood, sweat and tears. With Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections, Katrina Kaif has looked to stand up for this, with quality performances. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai movie has gone on to break multiple records, and that perhaps, has to do with the stunning performances given by the actors. The movie which is on a record-breaking spree stars Salman Khan, who has a cult following, and Katrina Kaif, who wooed the audience not just with her good looks but also with her stunts. After watching the movie, one cannot go away without admiring Katrina Kaif for her high octane action sequences and extraordinary performance. The actress can be seen performing martial arts like a pro. For Katrina, 2017 has ended on an amazing note, and 2018 is eyeing at more records to be broken. The actress who has been known for her fitness has amassed an audience that cant stop but admire her spectacular performance in the film.

The success of Tiger Zinda Hai reflects the hard work Katrina Kaif has put to make it a success. One can watch Kaif performing high octane adrenaline pumping scenes, giving audiences goosebumps and shivers down the spine. But as we know, nothing comes easy. Katrina had to put a whole lot of effort and hard work to look like a spy in actual combat. The training had taken place in Abu Dhabi, where the actress worked closely and attentively on her stunts. She was trained by Director Tom Struthers, himself. From rifle shooting, hand to hand combat, mixed martial arts to kickboxing, with her body language, the actress has given goals to aspire for. Since the release of the film, fans have been raving about her stunts and action sequences.

After watching her perform in the film, one can easily say that she is one of those who loves to take challenges and experiment first-hand to give the best shots in their movies. She has been an inspiration for many. The film had released on December 22, and since then it has been weaving magic at the Box Office. Even Salman Khan came out in open to appreciate Katrina for her hard work. He credited Katrina Kaif for the success of the movie. “Tiger Zinda Hai has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif,” he had said.

So, Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections are now on fire and the film is set to skyrocket to the Rs 250 cr mark today in India market alone – Sunday is the 10th day since its release!