This Amazon Obhijaan poster is biggest in Bengali film history, taller than even Big Ben, Qutub Minar

In what is a proud moment for both India as well as West Bengal movie industry, the poster of movie Amazon Obhijaan was released on Saturday evening. The poster is believed to be 60800 sqft, 190ft in width and 320ft in length. The stadium was launched at the Mohun Bagan Grounds in Kolkata, in the presence of the lead actor and Trinamool Congress MP Dev Adhikary and director of the film Kamaleshwar Mukherjee. The makers of the film have claimed that the length of the poster is 97 m which will help it enter the record books. The film is being produced by SVF Entertainment Private Limited.

The interesting thing about this poster is that if placed vertically, it would be taller than Big Ben (96 metres), Statue of Liberty (93 metres), Leaning Tower of Pisa (57 metres), Qutub Minar (73 metres), Taj Mahal (73 metres) and Victoria Memorial (53 metres). “It’s amazing how Bengali films are going all out for promotions since Day One of late. Their out-of-the-box thinking deserves appreciation. But I am happy and proud that my film will have the biggest poster ever seen in Bengali cinema. History will be created today. And I am sure along with the poster, the film too will be loved by one and all,” said an elated Dev, according to a report by NDTV.

“Proud Moment! Presenting Bengal’s Biggest Poster.60800 sqft, 190ft in width and 320ft in length. #AmazonObhijaanBiggestPoster @idevadhikari,” film’s producer Mahendra Soni posted on Twitter. The images of this poster were also shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle. It is the first-ever initiative taken by the production house to feature a Bengali film in the Guinness Book of World Records. It took 100 hours to print the poster and over 80 people to install it.

The story of the film revolves around the lead character, Shankar, played by Dev, who is on another adventure at the Amazon into the mythical city of El Dorado, the official said. While the earlier film was based on the novel of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, this one has been written and directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee. The film would release on December 22 and has been made at a cost of Rs 20 crore.