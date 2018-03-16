These 5 movies on Netflix are so scary that viewers left them midway; can you watch them?

Here’s a list of 5 horror films on Netflix we challenge you to watch in case you have the guts to endure the after-effects:

Scared of horror films? Do films like The Conjuring and Ring keep you up all night? Well, dear faint hearts this list of horror films is surely not for you. The streaming service Netflix, recently released a list of horror movies complied with Bloody Disgusting which were turned off by the viewers after. 70% runtime. Here’s a list of 5 horror films on Netflix we challenge you to watch in case you have the guts to endure the after-effects:

1. Carnage Park: A 2016 American horror thriller film, Carnage Park stars Ashley Bell, Darby Stanchfield, Pat Healy, and Alan Ruck. After carrying out a robbery in the desolate Californian town, the wannabe crooks fled the scene with a hostage. What follows is a dangerous chase by the local lawmen.



2. Raw- With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%, this film is gorier than you think. A young vegetarian girl who develops this sudden fetish for flesh after she tastes for meat for the first time. The story is a blend of horror and humour and her sudden urge to feed on human flesh will make your nightmares come true.

3. Cabin Fever- The 2016 American horror film has been directed by Travis Zariwny and stars Gage Golightly, Matthew Daddario. The film is about five college students who go for a weekend trip to the woods and rent a cabin. What they encounter is a terrifying flesh-eating virus devouring each one of them.

4.JeruZalem- JeruZalem is an Israeli supernatural horror where a couple goes on a trip to the holy city of Jerusalem. Things fall apart when biblical nightmare fall on the city.



5. The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence is the sequel to 2009 film The Human Centipede (First Sequence). Starring Laurence R. Harvey, this film is sure to give you nightmare. The movie is loosely based on the fictional character of Dr Heiter. It revolves around Loner Martin’s dream of creating a 12 person centipede and his journey of turing this thought into a reality.

So all set for tonight??