The Lion King behind the scene: Rare footage goes viral; Watch video here

A rare footage from the recording booth of the famous franchise of Hollywood film, ‘The Lion King’ is doing round on the internet. The video features the voice talent behind Scar’s iconic villain song ‘Be Prepared.’ In the video, Jeremy Irons (Scar), Cheech Marin (Banzai), Jim Cummings (Ed) and Whoopi Goldberg (Shenzi), are seen in the booth recording memorable and enduring voice roles. The video shows side-by-side clips of the movie’s original voice recordings and final animations.

The Lion King is an upcoming American live-action animated film, directed and co-produced by Jon Favreau. The film stars Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and John Oliver. While Donald Glover is set to star as Simba, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen have been cast as Timon and Pumbaa. John Oliver has been cast for the role of Zazu. One of the key characters – Simba’s uncle Scar, who is the villainous brother of Simba’s father Mufasa – is yet to be cast. It reportedly won’t be Hugh Jackman, leaving the casting for the role wide open, as per the reports by Screenrant.com.

The epic musical comedy-drama film is a remake of Disney’s 1994 animated film of the same name. Disney’s original ‘The Lion King,’ in its Walt Disney Signature Collection release, will be available digitally on August 15, while it will available on August 29 on Blu-ray, while the film will hit the theatres on July 19, 2019.