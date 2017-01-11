The Ghazi Attack Trailer Out Now, India’s First Submarine Warfare Film

The Ghazi Attack Trailer Released.

India has fought a total of 4 wars against Pakistan – in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999 – soldiers have given their lives to save the pride of the nation, many of them are known but mostly are unknown. The Ghazi Attack is one such story which is unknown by many and the heroes who died to save the country from this Pakistani attack. Based on true life events, The Ghazi Attack is a naval warfare film directed by Sankalp Reddy and starring Rana Duggabati in the lead role along with Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in the film. It also features late Om Puri in an important role. This is also India’s first submarine Warfare Movie unfolding the untold story of a Classified Naval Mission.

The movie is based on the underwater story of the immense courage and undying patriotism of the men board the Indian Submarine S-21 that destroyed the Pakistani submarine, PNS Ghazi when it ventured into the Indian Water with an intention to destroy INS Vikrant and taking over the Visakhapatnam port in the year 1971.

The trailer of the movie looks promising and there are dialogues that will easily connect with the audience like-

“Jung jo hai, shaheed ho k nahi, dushman ko shaheed kar k jeeti jaati hai”, “Jeet ek aise cheez hai jo khud chal ke tumhare pass nahi aaegi, usse lad kar hasil karna padta hai, Jo ki aaj hum karne wale hai”

More About The Ghazi Attack

The name of the attack come from the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi, which was the first fast attack submarine of the Pakistani Navy. During the India deployed INS Vikrant and its Hawker Sea Hawk attack aircraft contributed to the air operations that were taking place. In response to which, Pakistan released PNS Ghazi, to locate and destroy INS Vikrant. When they failed to do so, they started mining the Visakhapatnam port located on the Bay of Bengal, headquarters of the Eastern naval command. As PNS Ghazi began to lay mines on the port of Visakhapatnam, Indian Navy discharged INS Rajput to counter their action. As a result of which PNS Ghazi sank with 92 men on board under unknown and mysterious circumstances.