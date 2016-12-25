The Actresses Round Table with Rajeev Masand- 2016

These Bollywood ladies participated in this year’s Round Table program. (Photo credits: Rajeev Masand/Twitter)

The Actresses Round Table with Rajeev Masand is a group discussion on any topic related to the Indian Hindi film industry. This program is hosted by CNN News 18’s entertainment editor Rajeev Masand. The invitees in this year’s Round Table were Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor and Vidya Balan. These popular Bollywood ladies produced some enthralling movies this year like Udta Punjab & Dear Zindagi by Alia, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Sultan by Anushka, Neerja by Sonam, Parched and Phobia by Radhika and Kahaani-2 by Vidya. These movies are surely going to get nominated for top movies of the year, in various categories and award functions. For many, Pink starring Tapasee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan is the most influenctial movie of the year; though Aamir Khan has created ripples in the air after the release of Dangal.

In the Round Table program, Rajeeev opens the discussion by questioning whether is it hard to find good roles? To which Alia quickly and candidly replied ‘yes’. Sonam reacted by saying that we need to compromise to work with good directors, like as long as one works with good people, it’s ok. Radhika agreed with a ‘True’.

Then, the versatile and lively Anushka took over. She said, day by day actresses are getting better in making choices; in signing good movies; refusing to do certain films. Radhika added ‘even producing films’.

Anushka continued, it’s not easy to do any role that comes one’s way. 2016 was a great year in that aspect. This trend of choosing quality movies started with Vidya. Now, Vidya keeps her point. She agreed to what Anushkha said, and said that she had been doing that since last 8-9 years; as she decided not to do films, which doesn’t suit her. Either one needs to do it well or doesn’t go for it. The variety and scope for choosy films have increased.

Anushka continues, if one keeps saying ‘yes’ to any kind of repetitive offers, then people will move on with it; but if one denies, then the producers and makers will come up with better roles.

Alia revealed that she derived inspiration from Anushka recently and said maybe waiting for a quality movie is good. Anushka continues…that’s the thing people keep telling me at the beginning of my career. I don’t come from the industry. Even if you guys are from the industry (referring to Alia & Sonam), you have your own sort of challenges. You have so much of pressure with you, which we don’t have.

Vidya gave an instance of it, saying, she did 7-8 films in South, which didn’t take long, max. 30 days. Likewise, she did so many films, then when she looked back, she quipped, “Where am I?” It wasn’t really satisfying for her.