The Actors Round Table with Rajeev Masand: Amitabh Bachchan talks about success & failure

The actors talked about their insecurities, fear and success. (Photo courtesy- Rajeev Masand/Twitter)

The Actors Round Table with Rajeev Masand is a Group discussion on various topics related to the Indian Hindi film industry, the stories revolving in and around the actors, their struggles, new signings, etc. This program is hosted by CNN-News 18’s entertainment editor Rajeev Masand.

The invitees in this year’s ‘Actors Round Table with Rajeev Masand’ were Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapur, Sushant Singh Rajput & Daljit Dosanjh. These popular Bollywood stars produced some enthralling movies this year like Udta Punjab based on drug abuse and smuggling in Punjab, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. This movie starred Shahid Kapur as a spoilt brat rapper and Daljit Dosanjh as cop.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was another super hit movie starring chocolate-boy of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor. This movie evolved around the love triangle involving Ayan-Alizeh and Ayan-Sabaah; the characters very well portrayed by Ranbir, Anushka and Aishwarya.

Pink was a movie that touched the hearts of many, as it talked about the girl harassment and molestation in Delhi. Amitabh Bachchan gave a powerful performance and so did Tapasee Pannu and the girls brigade.

MS Dhoni – The Untold Story portrayed the life history, struggles, success and the journey of Mahendra Singh Dhoni; from cricketer to being the captain of Indian Cricket Team. Sushant Singh Rajput won accolades for minutely performing the role of ‘Mahi’.

The aforementioned movies are some of the best movies that are set to get nominated as best movies of the year in several categories. Apart from these Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, released last Friday has created ripples in the air.

In the Round Table program, these actors sat together and discussed on various issues. Taking a look from the excerpts…

Rajeev started the discussion by questioning Mr Bachchan, asking him, regarding an old interview where he was interviewed by Ranbir Kapoor; talking about a scene from the movie Black, which he completely hates. Mr Bachchan interrupts humorously saying, “Do you want to keep reminding me?” to which all had a laugh at. Rajeev continued, saying; in retrospect as he looked back at it and felt he could have done much better. Reflecting on that incident he opens up with the rest of them, asking whether there is any specific film, which people really love to see again and again; but it is the actors themselves who feel can find some problems in it and ponder whether how they could have done better, but now it makes them feel bad that they can’t!

Shahid Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor agreed with this. Then Mr Bachchan said, “sabko aise lagta hai kuch saal baad dekha jae, kuch mahino k baad dekha jae, (All feel like that even after few months and years), you feel you could have done better.” Then, Masand asked Mr Bachchan on the sabbatical he took for 3 years, and how he looked back at that as a mistake now. He read a statement which Mr Bachchan earlier said, “I should never have done that. I shouldn’t have been away from the cameras and the studios. In this profession, there is always someone waiting around the corner, someone who is better than you, better looking than you, more popular and he will take your place,” which was very candid, replied Masand. Then he questions rest, “What are your big insecurities?” Mr Bachchan continued “Koi na koi toh naya ayega jo ki next generation ko zyda accha lagega, more popular hoga.” (Someone new is surely going to come who will be liked more by the next generation becoming more popular.)

Mr Bachchan continues to speak, “It’s certainly egoistic to think, i’m taking a break for 3 years. It’s a wrong kind of feeling to have. Everyday you learn something in front of the cameras. And to just say I have taken a break for 3 years and comeback and assume that you gonna be on the same position. That’s fallacy! You are never like that.”

Coming back from a break and working again reflected in some movies failing to hit the audience; the equation changed. One realises the difference, which is bound to happen. Mr Bachchan continued, “You can enter a restaurant and cause mayhem and you can enter again and no one looks at you. You go through that phase, you realise the differences. You just know that this is bound to happen and you have to accept it.”

Shahid Kapur said, “It’s a reality you have to live with. To fear would be redressing away from the fact. An actor is driven by his own interest and self-belief and outward perception shouldn’t take over. One never expects the results as expected to be.” Mr Bachchan compared the differences with him but Ranbir reiterated, “I’m still in a growing phase.”

Mr Bachchan said, “While he walked by, no one looked at me, but when he enters…hello Ranbir, how are you?” Ranbir blushed, “It’s not true. I am in a growing phase as an actor, I haven’t reached the acceptance stage which Amit uncle was talking about, where tomorrow this is not going to be there, I won’t have the opportunities, somebody better is going to take my place – I haven’t reached that stage yet.”

Punjabi star, Daljit Dosanjh talked about destiny and change. Sushant Singh Rajput expressed his insecurities in losing the hard achieved stardom. Shahid Kapur concludes on a philosophical note, “It’s driven by success and not by excellence or achievement. Nobody defines success properly. This insecurity lies for the nature it is.”