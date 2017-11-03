Thalapathy Vijay Mersal Telugu version release date confirmed; here is when it will hit theatres

The Telugu version of Mersal is set to release on November 9th. (Source: IE image)

Over the last couple of weeks, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal has been in the news for all sorts of wrong reasons. The Telugu version of the movie was set to hit the theatres last week but didn’t receive its clearance from the CBFC board. It led to speculation that the Board might want to remove the controversial GST scene in Mersal and that is why it has been put on hold. However, the CBFC chairman clarified that it only wanted to increase the number of prints on the film.

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Life, the Telugu version of Mersal is set to release on November 9th. The film has been cleared with a U/A certificate. The Telugu version of the film is called Adhirindhi and its release date comes as a big news for the Thalapathy fans in AP and Telangana. Ever since the Tamil version of the movie hit the theatres, it has been breaking records. Mersal apart from faring brilliantly at the Tamil Nadu box office has been performing phenomenally overseas too.

So far, the movie has earned over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office with its Tamil version alone. It has created new records in Malaysia, UAE, France and several other countries. Mersal is already one of the highest grossers of 2017 and the Telugu version will only add to its box-office collection.

Mersal marks Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee’s second collaboration. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vijay is playing three different roles in the movie – a chieftain, a magician and a doctor. The story highlights the malpractices prevalent in the medical industry. He will soon start shooting for Thalapathy 62 with AR Murugadoss.