Teriya Magar wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9; reveals Bollywood dreams

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9 ended on a surprise note with 14 year old Teriya Magar emerging as the winner. The grand finale which took place on Saturday night had choreographer Salman Yusuf Khan and actor Shantanu Maheshwari competing for the winner’s title. However, Teriya Magar from Nepal, who was a wild card entrant in the show, gave tough competition to other finalists and in fact, emerged triumphant.

Previously Teriya was the winner of the third season of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Teriya and her team told why it was important to win the show and also shared her future plans.

In her chat she revealed how this was a dream come true to win it against competitors like Shantanu and Salman who are such well known faces on television and she gave the credit to the audience for voting her to the top.

Teriya’s choreographer Rishikaysh said in the chat that the win is being questioned by people since they had entered as challengers but they were shown the door by the second week and they were called back again. But still their win was deserving since their team had worked hard throughout the show.

On being asked who amongest the judges is their favourite on the show, it was an instantaneous reply by the winning team that it was Karan Johar. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9 was being judged by Jacqueline Fernandez, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Ganesh Hegde.

On being asked about her future endeavours, Teriya said that she would definitely take up acting as a career since she had an inclination towards it. Teriya’s dance partner, who hardly interacted in the show opened up during the chat saying that he would pursue his studies and take up choreography as his career. Rishikaysh on the other hand is waiting for the interesting offers that are coming his way.

The finale episode saw all the judges of the show present and also included Hrithik Roshan who had come to promote his forthcoming venture Kaabil, which set to release on 25 January. Teriya Magar won a cash prize worth 30 lakhs and her name was announced by Salman Khan.